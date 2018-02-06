Police: 2 found dead in Wilmington home

A man and woman were found dead inside of a home in Wilmington Monday afternoon.Police said they found the bodies during a welfare check on the 2200 block of Lamotte Street.Authorities say they are investigating the case as a double homicide.Police say it appears a 29-year-old woman was shot in the head, while a 43-year-old man was shot, stabbed and beaten.The victims' identities have not been released.------