Police: 2 found dead in Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A man and woman were found dead inside of a home in Wilmington Monday afternoon.

Police said they found the bodies during a welfare check on the 2200 block of Lamotte Street.

Authorities say they are investigating the case as a double homicide.

Police say it appears a 29-year-old woman was shot in the head, while a 43-year-old man was shot, stabbed and beaten.

The victims' identities have not been released.

