Police: 2 found dead in Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --A man and woman were found dead inside of a home in Wilmington Monday afternoon.
Police said they found the bodies during a welfare check on the 2200 block of Lamotte Street.
Authorities say they are investigating the case as a double homicide.
Police say it appears a 29-year-old woman was shot in the head, while a 43-year-old man was shot, stabbed and beaten.
The victims' identities have not been released.
