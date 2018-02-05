Eagles championship gear flying off the shelves

Eagles fans have been out and about all day Monday, snatching up Eagles' Super Bowl merchandise.Hats, hoodies, shirts, it doesn't matter as long as it has the title Super Bowl Champions. The swag is selling so fast, stores can hardly keep up with the demand."I'm looking for kids shirts and they're sold out of womens," said Blair Goldstein of South Philadelphia. "It's kind of slim pickings."At Modell's in South Philadelphia, the hottest championship gear was parade t-shirts, hoodies and side line caps, which sold out in approximately seven minutes.Shoppers trying to get their hands on anything with a ring or a Lombardi trophy on it."Everyone's coming in," said Darlene Butler. "You'd think it's Christmas time, but it's really not. It's actually a celebration for the city."------