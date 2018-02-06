Jon Dorenbos to receive Super Bowl ring

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2392001" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former Eagle requires surgery: Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on September 8, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3034791" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Gardner leads off our coverage of the Eagles' Super Bowl victory on Action News at 11 p.m. on February 4, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles' 41-33 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots is being enjoyed by players from the past and present.Long-snapper Jon Dorenbos, who played for the Eagles for 11 seasons, was traded to the New Orleans Saints in August. The physical required for the trade revealed an aortic aneurysm that required immediate surgery and ended Dorenbos' career.Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie made sure Dorenbos didn't miss out on the Super Bowl, inviting him to come to Minneapolis as an honorary part of the team. Dorenbos thanked him postgame on Instagram.Dorenbos said he looks at the trade as divine intervention."Had I played, I'd die. If you can't play in it, this is the next best way to enjoy it," Dorenbos told The New Orleans Advocate. "Mr. Lurie called me and said he wants me to be a part of it, said I was here a long time and he said, 'We're going to win this, and you're going to get a ring.'"------