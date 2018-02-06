Possible break-in at Rob Gronkowski's home

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPVI) --Police in Massachusetts are investigating a possible break-in at the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Multiple reports say officers arrived at the home in Foxborough at 6 p.m. Monday, and stayed on the scene for much of the night.
Gronkowski lives just a few miles from Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots returned home late Monday afternoon after Sunday's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles in Minneapolis.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps