Possible break-in at Rob Gronkowski's home

Possible break-in at Gronk's house. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2018. (WPVI)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPVI) --
Police in Massachusetts are investigating a possible break-in at the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Multiple reports say officers arrived at the home in Foxborough at 6 p.m. Monday, and stayed on the scene for much of the night.

Gronkowski lives just a few miles from Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots returned home late Monday afternoon after Sunday's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles in Minneapolis.

