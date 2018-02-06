SUPER BOWL

"Philly Market" offering free rotisserie chickens for early birds

'Philly Market' offering free chickens. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia-area Boston Markets have a deal that's "just for the birds" - or Birds fans.

The chain temporarily changed the name of their local stores to "Philly Market" in honor of the Eagles.

Eleven Philly Markets in Philadelphia and South Jersey will be offering free rotisserie chickens Tuesday to the first 52 "early birds" in line.

Below are the participating "Philly Market" locations - each will open at 10:30 a.m.

Pennsylvania

- 31 Snyder Ave
- 3901 Chestnut Street
- 3680 Aramingo Ave
- 4600 City Line Ave

- 7240 Torresdale Ave
- 451 Franklin Mills Circle
- 6350 Roosevelt Blvd
- 9113 E. Roosevelt Blvd
- 385 S. Cedar Crest Blvd

New Jersey

- 891 Hurffville Road
- 1201 Nixon Drive

------
