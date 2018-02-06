SUPER BOWL

Kimmel plays 'Foles was traded' trick on Ajayi, Clement

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles players appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two Philadelphia Eagles players had some fun on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night as the TV host had a trick of his own for the Super Bowl Champions.

Fresh off their win, Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement made quite an entrance. The two, who entered the studio to the Eagles Fight Song, dumped Gatorade on Kimmel's security guard Guillermo.

EMBED More News Videos

Guillermo stumps Eagles at Super Bowl Opening Night. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 1, 2018.


"It's sealed. We the champs," Ajayi said.

The two told Kimmel the celebration lasted until 7 a.m.

Kimmel asked Clement, a Glassboro High School grad, to describe Eagles fans.

"I'm from Philly, I know how amped up they are. When you think back, they greased the light poles because they knew what was coming after the game. Shout out to Philadelphia, man, we brought something special back home," Clement said.

EMBED More News Videos

Corey Clement's inspirational message to Action News viewers following Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018.



The two then described to Kimmel how the trick 'Philly Special' play happened where quarterback Nick Foles ended up catching the ball for a touchdown.

LISTEN: Nick Foles called the 'Philly Special' play in Super Bowl
Audio has emerged from Super Bowl LII that shows Eagles quarterback Nick Foles calling for the "Philly Special," a play that will go down in sports history.


Foles caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton on the fourth-down trick play, giving the Eagles have a 22-12 halftime lead over the New England Patriots.



Kimmel then brought up Clement's touchdown which had to be reviewed.


"Did you have possession?" Kimmel asked.

"Yes, I did," Clement said. "I knew once I caught the ball, I didn't second guess."

Kimmel said he agreed, to which Ajayi replied, "Jimmy K, new head of officiating for the NFL."

Kimmel also had some fun with the two, telling them about a last-minute trade.

"Did you hear that Foles was traded about an hour ago?" Kimmel said.

The two just stared at Kimmel.

"I made that up," Kimmel confessed. Ajayi and Clement laughed and sighed.


Kimmel then asked them what's next.

"This is the beginning of the celebration tour," Ajayi said.

Of course, the blockbuster event will come on Thursday with the Championship Parade.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlentertainmentjimmy kimmel
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News