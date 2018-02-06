Kimmel plays 'Foles was traded' trick on Ajayi, Clement

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3016174" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Guillermo stumps Eagles at Super Bowl Opening Night. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 1, 2018.

Two Philadelphia Eagles players had some fun on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night as the TV host had a trick of his own for the Super Bowl Champions.Fresh off their win, Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement made quite an entrance. The two, who entered the studio to the Eagles Fight Song, dumped Gatorade on Kimmel's security guard Guillermo."It's sealed. We the champs," Ajayi said.The two told Kimmel the celebration lasted until 7 a.m.Kimmel asked Clement, a Glassboro High School grad, to describe Eagles fans."I'm from Philly, I know how amped up they are. When you think back, they greased the light poles because they knew what was coming after the game. Shout out to Philadelphia, man, we brought something special back home," Clement said.The two then described to Kimmel how the trick 'Philly Special' play happened where quarterback Nick Foles ended up catching the ball for a touchdown.Foles caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton on the fourth-down trick play, giving the Eagles have a 22-12 halftime lead over the New England Patriots.Kimmel then brought up Clement's touchdown which had to be reviewed."Did you have possession?" Kimmel asked."Yes, I did," Clement said. "I knew once I caught the ball, I didn't second guess."Kimmel said he agreed, to which Ajayi replied, "Jimmy K, new head of officiating for the NFL."Kimmel also had some fun with the two, telling them about a last-minute trade."Did you hear that Foles was traded about an hour ago?" Kimmel said.The two just stared at Kimmel."I made that up," Kimmel confessed. Ajayi and Clement laughed and sighed.Kimmel then asked them what's next."This is the beginning of the celebration tour," Ajayi said.Of course, the blockbuster event will come on Thursday with the Championship Parade.------