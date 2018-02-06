SUPER BOWL

Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor

EMBED </>More Videos

Kevin Hart meets fan battling brain tumor. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
While watching the Super Bowl celebrations in Minneapolis you may have seen Philadelphia native and comedian Kevin Hart.

He tried to sneak on stage during the Lombardi Trophy ceremony.

Hart shared a video on social media showing what a good time he had watching the game and meeting with the players afterwards, but he does admit he had too much to drink.

EMBED More News Videos

Kevin Hart, a Philadelphia native, tried to get onstage with the Eagles after their Super Bowl win.



So what did Hart do after the Super Bowl?

Something very sweet.

He got on his plane and flew to Philadelphia Monday morning to meet with a young fan who is battling an inoperable brain tumor.

Hart says he had just learned it was Saniyah Bell's dream to meet him one day.

He posed for pictures, gave her some gifts, and left calling her his best friend.

Hart wrote this on his Instagram page:

"Today was a emotional day....Thru social media I was informed that this beautiful young girl name Saniyah Bell had a dream/request of one day meeting me...I was also told that she has DIPG which is a inoperable brain tumor with no survival rate....it's very aggressive and automatically terminal upon diagnosis. My heart stopped and I shut everything down and took my plane to Philadelphia this morning to meet her....She is no longer in this fight by herself. She now has a friend in me....I swear on my kids that I am going to be available for you Saniyah....I am a phone call away. Please know that you are loved and that you are as strong as they come. Sincerely your new best friend K Hart #LoveYou"


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlentertainmentkevin hartphilly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News