SNACK FOOD

Doritos: We already have a snack for women, they're called Doritos

EMBED </>More Videos

Doritos is developing a new snack for ladies and it's sparked outrage online. (Shutterstock)

Doritos has responded after social media became abuzz over the reports parent company Pepsi Co. was developing a new snack for ladies.

During a "Freakonomics" podcast, Indra Nooyi, who's led the company since 2006 as its first female CEO, was asked about developing products geared towards women.

"They don't like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don't lick their fingers generously, and they don't like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth," Nooyi said.


She says men like to crunch chips and lick their fingers while women prefer quieter snacks and want to keep their hands clean from flavoring.

"It's not a male and female as much as are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently? And yes, we are looking at it, and we're getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon. How can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse," Nooyi said.

The phrase "Lady Doritos" began trending across Facebook and Twitter.

Overnight, the brand tweeted "We already have Doritos for women - they're called Doritos, and they're loved by millions."



News of this reported snack created just for women caused on uproar online, with many calling it sexist.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesswomensnackssnack foodfoodpepsidistractionbuzzworthyu.s. & world
SNACK FOOD
Utz recalls some tortilla chips over possible milk allergen
M&Ms introduces three new flavor contenders
Fun facts about peanut butter
Hershey's Gold: Candy company offers 1st new bar since 1995
More snack food
BUSINESS
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News