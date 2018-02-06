We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos, and they’re loved by millions. — Doritos (@Doritos) February 6, 2018

Women: We want equal pay for equal work and an end to sex discrimination in the workplace.



Society: Here’s a bag of Lady Doritos so you won’t have to crunch too loudly in front of your male colleagues. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) February 5, 2018

But the Doritos thing isn't real, right? Like it cannot possibly be real. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 5, 2018

i'm still laughing about lady doritos because i don't know a single woman who doesn't knock back the crumbs in the bottom of the bag — Justine Raymond (@jmarieray) February 5, 2018

Questions I have about the forthcoming lady Doritos:

1. May I request they be salted with the tears of our enemies?

2. Will they be priced to align with the gender pay gap?

3. If a lady is OK with crunching, crumbs and public eating, is she banned from purchasing them? — Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) February 5, 2018

I've heard from my inside snack sources that the new Lady Doritos bags have inspiring slogans pasted on them like "You should smile more!" and "You'll never get a husband THAT way!". — Fran Snarkenton (@KeepMNBlue) February 5, 2018

I want to read every study, every poll, every analytic, every single email sent internally at Doritos about this new “lady chip.” Fascinating and absolutely insane that they thought it was a good idea. — Payman Benz (@PaymanBenz) February 5, 2018

Lady Doritos sums up sexism in one chemically-flavored, chewy package.



Women are not to be heard.



Men can be heard.



Women are not to be messy.



Men can get as messy as they like.



Women are to settle for less.



Men have no need to settle. — Isa-Lee Wolf (@IsaLeeWolf) February 5, 2018

Will Lady Doritos cost 23% less than regular Doritos? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 5, 2018

Let me be absolutely clear:



I plan to crunch the hell out of every delicious Doritos chip in which I partake, crinkle every bag loudly, lick my fingers with gusto, and do it all while looking completely fabulous.



Because these gender norms for snacking are stupid.#LadyDoritos — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 5, 2018

I want to know how the Lady Doritos conversation went



Bob: Hey Sharon! Doritos needs to take a stronger stance in the Me Too movement. Any ideas?

Sharon: Equal pay... perhaps more resources for women who experience harassment in the workplace?

Bob: Doritos for Ladies. Got it! — megan (@m_dot_brown) February 5, 2018

Finally, my husband can allow me to loosen my corset, recline on the fainting couch and delicately nibble on some lady #Doritos from a tiny pink sachet that cost twice as much as as the man cave version. — Ann Van Haney (@vanalama) February 5, 2018

"In the interest of gender equality, let's build a barrier of inequality with snacks." "That's a great idea! What can we do to jeopardize their confidence?" "What about a weaker chip?" #Doritos #ladychip — Josh Horneck (@_horneck) February 5, 2018

They’re called #LadyDoritos because there’s only 78% as many chips in each bag#Doritos — Louie Aronowitz (@LouieAronowitz) February 5, 2018

Doritos has responded after social media became abuzz over the reports parent company Pepsi Co. was developing a new snack for ladies.During a "Freakonomics" podcast, Indra Nooyi, who's led the company since 2006 as its first female CEO, was asked about developing products geared towards women."They don't like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don't lick their fingers generously, and they don't like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth," Nooyi said.She says men like to crunch chips and lick their fingers while women prefer quieter snacks and want to keep their hands clean from flavoring."It's not a male and female as much as are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently? And yes, we are looking at it, and we're getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon. How can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse," Nooyi said.The phrase "Lady Doritos" began trending across Facebook and Twitter.Overnight, the brand tweeted "We already have Doritos for women - they're called Doritos, and they're loved by millions."News of this reported snack created just for women caused on uproar online, with many calling it sexist.