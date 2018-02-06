Multi-vehicle crash in Juniata Park

Multi-vehicle crash in Juniata Park. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on Feburary 6, 2018. (WPVI)

JUNIATA PARK (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left at least one person seriously injured in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of G and Luzerne Streets.

The crash involved three vehicles.

The impact sent one vehicle onto the sidewalk and into a fence. Another car crashed into a nearby building.

Rescue crews were called to the scene.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.
