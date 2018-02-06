Suspect sought for sexual assault of Drexel student

Suspect sought for sexual assault of Drexel student. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 6, 2018. (WPVI)

Investigators are asking for help in identifying a man in connection with the sexual assault of a 22-year-old Drexel University student inside of her apartment.

It happened on the 3400 block of Race Street around 6 a.m. Saturday on January 27.

The suspect escaped in a dark grey Ford Escape SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
