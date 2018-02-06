Flowers are a key ingredient to a successful Valentine's Day. Melissa found some really special ideas at a new floral shop in Phoenixville, whose owner's work will be on display at the Philly Home + Garden Show.
PHILLY HOME + GARDEN SHOW
The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks (Feb. 16-18)
100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA 19456
Free Tickets Sweepstakes:
Enter here: Promotions
CAMERON PETERS FLORAL DESIGN SHOP | Facebook
247 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA 19460
(484) 920-3414
foodFYI Phillychocolateflower showCenter City Philadelphia
