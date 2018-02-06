The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Fishtown - Lower Kensington, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
316 E Girard Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 316 E Girard Ave., which is going for $1,200 / month. In the two-floor unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a Jacuzzi tub, ample closet space and great natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)
206 E Girard Ave., #3
Then there's this 850-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 206 E Girard Ave., listed at $1,250 / month. In the third-floor unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood floors and a private deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the listing here.)
---
