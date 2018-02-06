REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Fishtown - Lower Kensington, Right Now

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Fishtown - Lower Kensington are hovering around $1,300 (compared to a $1,450 average for Philadelphia). So how does the low-end pricing on a Fishtown - Lower Kensington rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

316 E Girard Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 316 E Girard Ave., which is going for $1,200 / month. In the two-floor unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a Jacuzzi tub, ample closet space and great natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)

206 E Girard Ave., #3



Then there's this 850-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 206 E Girard Ave., listed at $1,250 / month. In the third-floor unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood floors and a private deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the listing here.)
