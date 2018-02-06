New video released in Newark, Del. cold case murder

NEWARK, Del. --
New Castle County Police have released a new video in a cold case murder.

The victim, was 16-years-old when he was shot at a party in Newark.

D'Andre Green was shot and killed after a fight outside the Brookside Community Center on December 28, 2013.

Police say Green had nothing to do with the fight.

In the new video, his mom, Kendallyn Green talks about seeing his body that night in the hospital, and not being able to hold him.

"We had to just end up looking through a door at my son because we couldn't get to him, " she said.

A $20,000 reward is posted for the tip that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. You can leave that tip with police anonymously.

