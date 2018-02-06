If you're looking for theater options for a night out, here's a few. One for date night; the other for the whole family.
Feb. 10: Mr. Penguin's Poppers
Merriam Theater
250 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Feb. 9-18: Opera Philadelphia: Written on Skin
Academy of Music
Broad & Locust Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Buy tickets: The Arts in Philly
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
foodFYI Philly6abc_loves_the_arts
foodFYI Philly6abc_loves_the_arts