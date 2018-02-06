An old city restaurant is serving up a three "corpse" Murder Mystery dinner for Valentine's Day, and it would be a crime to miss it as Alicia Vitarelli tells us.
RED OWL TAVERN | Facebook
433 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 923-2267
