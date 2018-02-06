HEALTH & FITNESS

Super Meeting: bone marrow donor, recipient meet in Minneapolis

Super Meeting: bone marrow donor, recipient meet in Minneapolis. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on February 6, 2018. (WPVI)

Retired railroad worker says, "I wouldn't be here without what you did"
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WPVI) --
A lot of amazing things happened at the Super Bowl in Minnesota.

And that includes the first meeting between Roy Coe, who is a retired railroad worker, and N-F-L rookie Austin Carr, who saved Coe's life with a bone marrow transplant.

Carr was a freshman player at Northwestern University when he signed up to become a donor.

In 2015, he got the call that he was a match.

But Carr told Be-the-Match-dot-org he always wondered who received his bone marrow stem cells.

"I feel really glad and blessed that I was able to help you, Roy, and it all worked out and brings us here today," Carr said, minutes after their meeting.

"Like I said, i probably wouldn't be here, if it hadn't been for what you've done," said Coe to his donor.

Two and a half years later, Coe is still free of any signs of the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma which threatened his life.

The two say they'll stay in contact, and they hope their story will inspire many more people to join the Bone Marrow Registry.

Register to become a donor here.

See the full discussion between Coe and Carr.
