If Valentine's Day is a holiday to get you through the roughest month of winter, the Flower Show is a sure sign that spring is right around the corner. Jeannette Reyes has a preview of this year's show.
The Philadelphia Flower Show: Wonders of Water (March 3-11)
The Pennsylvania Convention Center
12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Gala Preview Party: Party tickets
Friday, March 2, 7-10 p.m.
