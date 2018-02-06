SPORTS

Boy predicts 'Philly Special' before the Super Bowl

DEVON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Who could forget the moment when Nick Foles caught that "Philly Special" touchdown?

It's something you don't see too often, which is exactly why Annie Keysack tells us they didn't have the heart to criticize their son Luke's Super Bowl playbook.

The Devon kid's prediction? Nick Foles catches the ball.

"He runs, he jumps, he scores a touchdown," the playbook read. "Eagles win the trophy."

I mean, does this kid have a crystal ball?

His mom laughed, saying, "My husband and I didn't have the heart to tell him that the quarterback usually doesn't catch the ball to make the touchdown, and good thing we didn't because it turns out he was right! A good reminder that with a little faith, anything is possible!"

