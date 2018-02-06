SUPER BOWL

Best places to watch the Eagles parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Best viewing locations for Eagles parade: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., February 6, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Soon the city's streets will be packed with people looking to celebrate the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

But where is the best place to catch a glimpse of Thursday's parade?

Action News traveled the parade route, scouting out the prime spots.

One thing is clear, finding open space gets more difficult the closer you get to City Hall.

Lots of businesses along the parade route are expecting large crowds, and advise potential patrons to plan to come early.

Along the route, barricades are in place in some spots. A slew of port-a-potties has been parked at Broad and Jackson streets. The local barbershop, The Classic Hub, is planning a big party.

"The plan is to have is to have food and beverages for the people who come through to check it out," said Terrell Cliett, owner of The Classic Hub

The owner of one city newspaper stand in a prime parade location said he won't be coming in to work on Thursday. Too many headaches.

"I am going to hang out," said Kal Manblin of Northeast Philadelphia. "I can see the parade in my home."

Balconies are prime locations, but few are likely available to the public.
The Assembly Deck at The Logan is one of the sweetest spots along the Parkway, but you better have an invite. It's rented out for a private party.

The bottom line: get down to the parade early if you want a prime viewing spot.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News