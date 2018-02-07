2 injured in Roosevelt Expressway crash

2 crashes on Roosevelt Expressway. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 7, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people were injured in a crash on the Roosevelt Expressway in Philadelphia.

It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound lanes at the Wissahickon Avenue exit.

Police say the driver lost control of a vehicle, went down an embankment, and struck a tree.

The driver and a passenger were trapped and had to be freed from the vehicle.

Both were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

There is no word on their conditions.

Shortly after this incident, crews were also called to a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard Extension northbound at Ridge Avenue. No injuries were reported in this accident.
