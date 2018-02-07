PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SEPTA has sold out of its 50,000 day passes for Regional Rail ahead of the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia on Thursday.
Even if you were able to purchase a ticket, SEPTA said the day passes do not guarantee a ride if the system is at capacity. If you are unable to use it, the pass is still good for 180 days.
Notably, SEPTA's website has a full breakdown of when Regional Rail trains are leaving - and their capacity. Since SEPTA is not guaranteeing everyone with a pass will get a seat on a train, if crowds look bigger than the stated capacity, you might want to find an additional means of transportation.
SEPTA said that Weekly and Monthly TrailPasses will also be accepted for parade-day travel, along with pre-purchased senior/reduced fares.
Tickets were hard to come by at some stations. Earlier Wednesday, Action News caught up with some people at the Paoli Station in Chester County were upset that they were leaving emptyhanded.
"We got here a little after 4 a.m. We got in line, great time in line, got up to go inside to get the tickets, and they told us they were sold out. So now we're stuck without tickets, no way to get into the city, no way to celebrate with our great Philadelphia Eagles," Kevin Howell of Paoli said.
Even the young fans felt the frustration.
"We get here like 4:30 a.m. and we're around that corner, and everybody is saying they were sold out. I got super mad. It was just annoying," Ian Thir of Glenmoore, Pa. said.
