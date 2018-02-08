SUPER BOWL

Schools, attractions, other closures in Philadelphia area for Super Bowl parade

(Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A number of schools, universities, attractions and government offices will be closed on Thursday, February 8 for the Eagles Super Bowl parade.

The following represents information obtained by Action News. If you know of a closure not on this list, let us know by clicking here.

The following are CLOSED Thursday:
SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Philadelphia

-School District of Philadelphia
-Archdiocesan High Schools and Parochial Elementary Schools

Pennsylvania

-Centennial School District
-Chester Upland School District
-Chichester School Distrit
-Interboro School District
-Marple Newtown School District
-Penn-Delco School District
-Ridley School District
-Rose Tree Media School District
-Saint Basil Academy
-Springfield (Delco)
-Upper Darby School District
-William Penn School District

New Jersey

-Camden City School District
-Collingswood Public Schools
-Glassboro Public Schools
-Oaklyn Public School District
-Washington Township Public Schools

Colleges/Universities

-Cabrini University
-Chestnut Hill College
-Community College of Philadelphia
-Drexel University
NOTE: Drexel's Queen Lane campus will remain open.
-Harcum College
-LaSalle University
-Moore College of Art
-Rosemont College
-St. Joseph's University
-Temple University
NOTE: Temple Harrisburg will remain open
-University of Pennsylvania
-University of the Sciences

Attractions

-Academy of Natural Sciences
-Barnes Foundation
-Dilworth Park Cafe
-Eastern State Penitentiary
-Free Library of Philadelphia
-Franklin Institute
-Independence Seaport Museum
-Museum of the American Revolution
-Mutter Museum

-Penn Museum
-Philadelphia Museum of Art
-Philadelphia Zoo
-Rodin Museum

Government

-Philadelphia City Municipal Offices closed
-Philadelphia City Council meeting cancelled
-Philadelphia Courts closed
NOTE: Jurors do NOT have to report. Critical services are expected to remain operational.

-Social Security offices at 1500 JFK Blvd. and 3336 S. Broad Street closed.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlphiladelphia newspennsylvania newsnew jersey news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
What it means to be in first place coming out of the All-Star break
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News