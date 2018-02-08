SCHOOL DISTRICTS

A number of schools, universities, attractions and government offices will be closed on Thursday, February 8 for the Eagles Super Bowl parade.The following represents information obtained by Action News. If you know of a closure not on this list,The following are CLOSED Thursday:-School District of Philadelphia-Archdiocesan High Schools and Parochial Elementary Schools-Centennial School District-Chester Upland School District-Chichester School Distrit-Interboro School District-Marple Newtown School District-Penn-Delco School District-Ridley School District-Rose Tree Media School District-Saint Basil Academy-Springfield (Delco)-Upper Darby School District-William Penn School District-Camden City School District-Collingswood Public Schools-Glassboro Public Schools-Oaklyn Public School District-Washington Township Public Schools-Cabrini University-Chestnut Hill College-Community College of Philadelphia-Drexel University-Harcum College-LaSalle University-Moore College of Art-Rosemont College-St. Joseph's University-Temple University-University of Pennsylvania-University of the Sciences-Academy of Natural Sciences-Barnes Foundation-Dilworth Park Cafe-Eastern State Penitentiary-Free Library of Philadelphia-Franklin Institute-Independence Seaport Museum-Museum of the American Revolution-Mutter Museum-Penn Museum-Philadelphia Museum of Art-Philadelphia Zoo-Rodin Museum-Philadelphia City Municipal Offices closed-Philadelphia City Council meeting cancelled-Philadelphia Courts closed-Social Security offices at 1500 JFK Blvd. and 3336 S. Broad Street closed.------