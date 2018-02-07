WEATHER

Drivers face icy roads in Lehigh Valley

Wintry mix hits Lehigh Valley, Delaware Valley.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Residents are still facing a combination of ice and snow in the Lehigh Valley.

Along MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, PennDOT has issued speed restrictions for area highways.

It's been snowing for hours now and drivers say the roads are slick.

It started as a light coating of sleet in the Lehigh Valley around 6 a.m. Wednesday, and as the sun rose, the precipitation turned into a mix of ice and snow, making driving tricky.

Keith Correll of North Catasauqua referring to the roads said, "They're slick, be respectful. Slow it down."

Neighborhood streets and sidewalks were covered as people brushed off their.

Township Public Works trucks stopped to re-load with salt before heading back out to treat the roads.

Snow removal crews were busy plowing and shoveling roads and parking lots.

We found one plow driver making a coffee stop before a long day's work.

Gavin Marsolick of Hokendaqua, Pa. said, "All day, and night too, salting."

For some, there's no avoiding the roads.

Victor Lopez of Allentown, Pa. said, "Gotta pick up cars. I'm a transporter, picking up vehicles for the auction. There are certain blocks that are messy and certain blocks that are pretty good to drive on, but just gotta cope with the weather."

Others say they avoid it at all costs.

Brenda Pastrana of Whitehall, Pa. said, "I'm terrified of driving in the snow. I'm sick of it. I don't like snow. "

To avoid having people on the roads, some school districts opted to close or delay opening today.

Public Schools in Whitehall Township, Allentown, and Bethlehem were closed because of the weather.
