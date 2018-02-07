Suspect wanted for smashing Macy's window after Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say they are looking for the person responsible for breaking the window of a Macy's store during the Super Bowl victory celebration.

It happened around 12 a.m. Monday when a large crowd gathered outside the store in Center City.

The crowd became disorderly and someone broke the window to the Macy store, police say.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect, please call Central Detective Division at 215-686 -3093/3094.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philly newsvandalism
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News