FOOD & DRINK

Passyunk Square Gets A New Chicken Shop: 'Redcrest Fried Chicken'

By Hoodline
A new chicken shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Passyunk Square, called Redcrest Fried Chicken, is located at 1525 S 11th St.

This new spot is located in the former Fresh Seafood space, which closed up shop. It comes courtesy of a Philly native, chef Adam Volk, formerly of New York eateries The Exley and Esme.

Fried chicken is the specialty, so expect to see items on the menu like a spicy or buttermilk quarter, half, or whole chicken served with a biscuit or wings served plain or with buffalo, barbecue or spicy honey sauce. You can make your order a meal as well by adding signature sides like mashed potatoes, coleslaw or corn pudding.

Look for sandwiches on offer, too, like the "Redcrest" with spicy mayo and shredded romaine or the "Buttermilk" with garlic mayo and spicy pickles. Vegan options are available, too, like a "Veggie CHX patty" sandwich.

Rounding things out is a biscuit bread pudding with chocolate, caramel and whipped cream for dessert. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Redcrest Fried Chicken seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Katie L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 31st, said: "I got a quarter of buttermilk fried chicken with a biscuit and mashed potatoes. My total was around eight dollars, which was about right for how much food I got. The chicken was delicious."

And Cliff C. said: "Juicy with a crunch, good quality fried chicken. What a great location, friendly staff, too. Thanks for opening here."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Redcrest Fried Chicken is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-11pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-midnight, and Sunday from 11am-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News