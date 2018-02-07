REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,200 Rent You In Wissahickon, Today?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Wissahickon? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in this Philadelphia neighborhood with a budget of $1,200 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

240 Rochelle Ave., #2




Listed at $1,200 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse is located at 240 Rochelle Ave. In the sunny third-floor unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and ample closet space. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Pets aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

205 Rock St.



Lastly, here's a 571-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 205 Rock St., which is going for $1,130 / month. The unit has stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry great closet space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News