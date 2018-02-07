Eagles fans are arriving ahead of the parade. The McClatchy clan had a short trip from the suburbs to University City. Part of the plan to get close to the parade route and get in early."Tonight - it was to settle in and get here before the crowds," said John McClatchy, of Ardmore. "Have fun tonight and be at the art museum around 5, 6 in the morning."They'll settle in and enjoy the pool this afternoon. Getting a suite like this one wasn't easy."It was so much stress trying to get a room," said Ellen McClatchy. "Every time I tried to push confirm it was sold out, sold out, sold out. I was stressing in my den. Luckily this came up."Evan O'Donnell, managing director of the AKA University City, expects arrivals to really pick up in the evening hours."I am sure we'll have a rowdy crowd tonight. People excited for the big celebration tomorrow," said O'Donnell. "The level 28 space will be rocking tonight, I am sure."Don Koerner was checking in this afternoon. He drove from Orlando to celebrate the greatest game of his life."Tomorrow is going to be pure insanity," said Don Koerner, of Orlando, Florida. "It's going to be great. This is one of the greatest weeks of my life, and I am sure of many people's lives."The hotel association told us February is typically slow, so this has been great for the city.Center City is pretty much filled up, and even the airport hotels are doing well.They add that persistence pays off. Rooms open up. If you're thinking of coming in tonight or staying tomorrow, keep trying.------