VIDEO: Eagles fan in wheelchair hoisted into the air during Super Bowl celebrations

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 7, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
There were a lot of Super Bowl celebrations in the streets across Philadelphia Sunday night, and we wanted to take a moment to show you one uplifting story in particular.

Kevin James captured the moment Philly fans raised a man's wheelchair into the air so he could be part of the Broad Street celebration.

Kevin tells us there has been so much talk about destructive, violent fans and not enough focus on beautiful moments like this one.

