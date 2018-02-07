6ABC celebrates Black History Month

6ABC is celebrating Black History Month.Wednesday night the station opened its doors to host a gala to honor the work of local African American-run media companies.6ABC President and General Manager delivered the opening remarks.Honorees included Robert Bogle, CEO of The Philadelphia Tribune, Sara Lomax-Reese, CEO of WURD FM, MyNEWPhilly.com founder Kyree Terrell and BlackStar Film Festival.The honorees spoke about the importance of ensuring everyone in the community is properly represented in today's media.