6ABC celebrates Black History Month

The TV station hosted a gala to honor the work of local African American run media companies (WPVI)

WYNNEFIELD HEIGHTS (WPVI) --
6ABC is celebrating Black History Month.

Wednesday night the station opened its doors to host a gala to honor the work of local African American-run media companies.

6ABC President and General Manager delivered the opening remarks.

Honorees included Robert Bogle, CEO of The Philadelphia Tribune, Sara Lomax-Reese, CEO of WURD FM, MyNEWPhilly.com founder Kyree Terrell and BlackStar Film Festival.

The honorees spoke about the importance of ensuring everyone in the community is properly represented in today's media.
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia Proudblack history monthWest Philadelphia
