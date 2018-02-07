TRAFFIC

Limited free parking near transportation hubs for Eagles Parade

Limited free parking near transportation hubs for Eagles parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
With Regional Rail passes to and from the parade sold out, Action News has learned that many plan to flock to the 69th Street Transportation Center to catch the Broad Street Line into the city.

Since travel on both the Market Street and Broad Street Lines will be free, it's going to be a real race to get to terminals and get onboard a train.

If you are planning to head to SEPTA's 69th Street Terminal, there will be no parking allowed in the station nor the 6900 or 6800 blocks of Market Street.

The good news is there is a limited amount of free parking nearby.

"There are around 600 meters in a three-block area of the Septa terminal at 69th street," said Upper Darby police Supt. Michael Chitwood. "You can park there all day for everybody, first come, first served."

However, if you plan to drop someone off at the station, you will not be allowed to do so directly in front of the terminal.

"Because that screws up traffic, so we'll have different points," said Chitwood. "Maybe they'll have to walk a block."

Meanwhile, SEPTA's Fernrock Transportation Center covers all points north and east of the city.

SEPTA said if you are coming to Fernrock, know that there are only 989 parking spaces available, of a first come, first served basis.

