Early birds arrive at Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade

Philly gears up for Eagles parade. Jeannette Reyes reports during Good Morning America on February 8, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Some people slept in their cars. Others were camped out at the train stations hours before the first train was set to arrive.

Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade Day is upon us.
FULL DETAILS for Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4pm on February 6, 2018.



A number of early birds were staked out early Thursday morning at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and along the parade route.

All were wearing several layers of clothes, topping it off with an Eagles jersey and hat, in preparation for the cold temperatures ahead.



In Center City, people were making their way to the Parkway to get the best seats.



However, they will not be alone. Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be thousands already lined up along Eakins Oval by 6 a.m.

Thousands show up on the Ben Franklin Parkway hours before the Eagles Championship Parade on February 8, 2018.



The Action Cam spotted dozens of cars parked illegally. Parking spots filled up quickly on main streets and neighborhoods. So many people are parking on sidewalks and curbs, and in front of fire hydrants.
Eagles championship parade route road closures: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 5 p.m., February 6, 2018



City officials warned that parking restrictions would be strictly enforced and that is the case. Cars have been towed, specifically along Broad and Morris.

Still, for many, it's worth that risk to get a close up look at the experience of a lifetime.

"It was cold not having a Super Bowl win. It's not cold now. We won baby! Eagles!" Trey Roper of Southwest Philadelphia said.

As for mass transit, long lines of Birds fans formed at the Norristown Transportation Station as they awaited the first train of the morning to pull up.

Eagles fans line up at Norristown Transportation Center. Vernon Odom reports during Action News Mornings on February 8, 2018.



On SEPTA's Paoli Regional Rail train, the passengers broke out in the Eagles Fight Song on their way to the city.

Fans sing on Paoli train into Philadelphia. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 8, 2018.



Action News viewer Ray Konick said even though there was a lot of people waiting for the PATCO train in Lindenwold, it only took five minutes before hopping aboard.



There was no chance of missing any of the parade for these early birds.

Early birds arrive at parade route. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 8, 2018.


