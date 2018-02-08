SUPER BOWL

Free ice cream, beer for Eagles fans at parade

Free food during Eagles parade.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For many Eagles fans, waking up Thursday may feel like Christmas or your birthday.

Not only is it the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade, but you will also be able to get some free food and beer.

Shake Shack is giving away Swoop's Scoop custard.

The deal is being offered at their Center City, University City and King of Prussia locations.

"I'll Treat You To Some Ice Cream!" Doug Pederson ready for Super Sundae
Doug Pederson loves football. But today we also learned... he loves ICE CREAM!


And we all know Head Coach Dough Pederson is a fan of ice cream.



So Haagen-Dazs' on South Street is giving away free scoops from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday.

We've already reported about Bud Light making good on a promise and handing out free beer.

Now, we have some new information about how it will work.

Bud Light spills details on free beer promise.



According to ESPN, Bud Light will have representatives at bars along the parade route. After they verify your age, fans will get a token that can be redeemed for a beer. Fans will get their hands stamped once they get their beer, ensuring they only get one.



Yards Brewery is also giving out free beer. They will hand out a free Philly Pale Ale at their Spring Garden taproom to celebrate the Birds.



Miller Lite has teamed up with Uber to give riders a $20 credit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parade zone.

To get the credits use the code 'PhillyParade,' all one word.



