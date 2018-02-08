Free ice cream, beer for Eagles fans at parade

Not only is it the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade, but you will also be able to get some free food and beer.
Shake Shack is giving away Swoop's Scoop custard.
The deal is being offered at their Center City, University City and King of Prussia locations.
And we all know Head Coach Dough Pederson is a fan of ice cream.
Doug Pederson LOVES 🍦— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) February 1, 2018
#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/SeMaQfbAzt
So Haagen-Dazs' on South Street is giving away free scoops from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday.
We've already reported about Bud Light making good on a promise and handing out free beer.
Now, we have some new information about how it will work.
According to ESPN, Bud Light will have representatives at bars along the parade route. After they verify your age, fans will get a token that can be redeemed for a beer. Fans will get their hands stamped once they get their beer, ensuring they only get one.
The @Eagles of Philadelphia have emerged victorious! Join us with @LaneJohnson65 and your 21+ friends at taverns along the parade route to raise one of the Kingdom’s favorite light lagers. #PhillyPhilly 🍻 #DillyDilly pic.twitter.com/30ptis8xIC— Bud Light (@budlight) February 5, 2018
Yards Brewery is also giving out free beer. They will hand out a free Philly Pale Ale at their Spring Garden taproom to celebrate the Birds.
Swing by the taproom on Parade Day for a FREE #PhillyPaleAle on us while we celebrate our championship team! #GoBirds #YARDS #BrewUntoOthers pic.twitter.com/v009cpLgm7— Yards Brewing Co. (@yardsbrew) February 7, 2018
Miller Lite has teamed up with Uber to give riders a $20 credit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parade zone.
To get the credits use the code 'PhillyParade,' all one word.
Uber is teaming up with Miller Lite tomorrow to help you enjoy a safe celebration!— Muller Inc. (@MullerInc) February 8, 2018
Use offer code: PHILLYPARADE to get two $10 ride credits valid for trips on Thursday, February 8 between 9am and 4pm! Limited quantities available! pic.twitter.com/Ga8OyITP7M
