Carson Wentz heading to D.C. event after parade

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a busy day ahead of him.First, there's the Eagles Championship Parade, and then he'll head to D.C. to headline a big event.Wentz will be the keynote speaker at a dinner in honor of the National Prayer Breakfast, which is a major yearly Washington event.North Dakota representative Kevin Cramer made the announcement Wednesday.Wentz will replace Vice President Mike Pence, who is in South Korea for the Olympic opening ceremonies.------