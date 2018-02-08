Carson Wentz heading to D.C. event after parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a busy day ahead of him.
First, there's the Eagles Championship Parade, and then he'll head to D.C. to headline a big event.
Wentz will be the keynote speaker at a dinner in honor of the National Prayer Breakfast, which is a major yearly Washington event.
North Dakota representative Kevin Cramer made the announcement Wednesday.
Wentz will replace Vice President Mike Pence, who is in South Korea for the Olympic opening ceremonies.
------
