Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia

An accident caused traffic trouble for those heading into South Philadelphia for the Eagles Championship Parade.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on I-95 southbound just off the Walt Whitman Bridge approaching Broad Street.It began as a disabled tractor-trailer. Then at least two vehicles slammed into the tractor-trailer.The crash was blocking the two left lanes. It was cleared shortly before 7 a.m.Another crash blocked Lincoln Drive at Wissahickon Avenue during the morning commute.