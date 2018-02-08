EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3049446" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eagles clean out lockers. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 5:30pm on February 7, 2018

The NFL season has come to an end, but the Philadelphia Eagles are the only team able to clean out their lockers with a smile.When players showed up Wednesday, they had a nice gift waiting for them.Defensive end Chris Long gave his teammates a rare bottle of Crown Royal X-R whiskey.Other keepsakes include autographed memorabilia for the players to keep.But their most precious gift is feeling the love from the city and the fans.------