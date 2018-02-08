SUPER BOWL

VIDEO: Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross speaks on Eagles Parade safety

Commissioner Richard Ross speaks on parade safety on Action News Mornings prior the Eagles Parade on February 8, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross spoke to Action News about Eagles Parade safety prior to the start of the parade.

Here some Family Parade Safety Tips from the City of the Philadelphia:

-Make a plan on where you're going. Choose a meet-up location if you should become separated from family or friends. Use the maps that are on the city's website.

-Know where to go if you get separated. There are locations along the route where missing people or children will go.

-There is a sea of green. Make sure your child or those with you stand out with a bright colored hat, scarf, or other accessory.

-Take a safety selfie. Take a pic today that shows what you're wearing. Email it to yourself in case your phone loses total power and you need to retrieve it later.

-Write down your phone number on your child's arm (and cover with liquid band-aid so sit doesn't rub off), a bracelet, or a slip of paper in their pocket. Or, if they learned E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES, make sure they memorize your phone number.

-Have kids become familiar with how Philadelphia Police and Firefighters are dressed so they know who they can go to if they need help.

