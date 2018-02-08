VIDEO: Eagles parade floats leave Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.
The city's first Super Bowl parade steps off Thursday, capping a glorious week for jubilant fans celebrating an NFL title that had eluded them for nearly 60 years. Led by backup quarterback Nick Foles and second-year coach Doug Pederson, the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33.
Schools, museums, courts, government offices and even the Philadelphia Zoo will be shut down.
Organizers say they're preparing for as many as 2 million people to jam the parade route.
