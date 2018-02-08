VIDEO: Large crowd awaits Eagles at Parkway

A large crowd - a very large crowd - of fans await the Philadelphia Eagles at the Ben Franklin Parkway during the Super Bowl Championship Parade.The championship Philadelphia Eagles are making their way through the jubilant throngs of fans at the city's first-ever Super Bowl parade, but don't expect any official estimate of the crowd size.The city has said they aren't planning to release any crowd size estimates after Thursday's festivities, making any number a guess as easily inflatable as a football (sorry Pats fans).But there's certainly a massive, roaring crowd. Easily hundreds of thousands of groupies are lining the 5-mile (8-kilometer) route from the stadium to the art museum's "Rocky" steps. It's a much longer route than the Phillies had for their 2008 World Series championship parade in 2008, and more spread out than the crowds for Pope Francis's visit in 2015.Organizers prepared for as many as 2 million people.------