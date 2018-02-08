VIDEO: With the Eagles parade crowd in South Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles are thanking the fans and sharing their championship glory as the Super Bowl parade makes its way up Broad Street, the main thoroughfare from the team's stadium to city hall.Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie stood atop an open-air double-decker bus along with quarterbacks Nick Foles, Carson Wentz and third-stringer Nate Sudfeld as they made their way through the throngs. Lurie held a sign reading "Thank You Fans" and a smiling Super Bowl MVP Foles brandished the Vince Lombardi trophy. Coach Doug Pederson disembarked from the bus to show off the trophy to the thrilled crowds; other players tossed T-shirts to fans along the route.And Jason Kelce walked along - dressed in full Mummers regalia looking somewhat like Aladdin - shaking hands with fans and leading them in chants.Hundreds of thousands of roaring, jubilant fans are in position to cheer their heroes along the way to the art museum's "Rocky" steps------