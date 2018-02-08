VIDEO: Eagles parade arrives on the Ben Franklin Parkway

The Eagles have landed on the "Rocky" steps. The parade is over but the Super Bowl victory rally is roling with the team descending the art museum steps to Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares." The incarcerated Philadelphia rapper's song has become an anthem for the team this season.Three fighter jets buzzed overhead, as trumpeter Jesse McGuire performed "The Star Spangled Banner."Owner Jeffrey Lurie is telling the crowd "Philly, you are super bowl champions. And I have one final message for you: We are just beginning. "It's the Eagles first NFL title in nearly 60 years.Players are taking turns thanking the roaring crowd.------