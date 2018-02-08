A Parade of a Lifetime

An enormous crowd packed Broad Street and cheered the team that finally brought home the Lombardi Trophy.From the steps of the University of the Arts, we saw a sea of green on what was mostly a young and friendly crowd.They were loud and enthusiastic, shouting fight songs and chants for the team we can call champions.My favorite comment was from a man who puffed up his chest and said that people have been asking him his whole life "When's the last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl?" This time the answer is simply, "Sunday".Many fans say they've hardly slept since. They woke up at the crack of down to navigate packed trains and closed roads, but say it was all worth it to cheer the bus-loads of players and former players as they took their victory lap down Broad Street.The confetti cannons fired and several players got out to shake the hands of their faithful fans.Several people told me their thoughts are with their loved ones who cheered on the Eagles but passed on before they ever saw their team win a Super Bowl.This parade was a lifetime in the making, but so worth the wait.