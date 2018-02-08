6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

What to do locally - Feb. 9-11, Valentine's Day

Matt O'Donnell has you covered with plans for V-Day, sports fans and more. (WPVI)

By
Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top activities for all ages.

WINE AND CHOCOLATE, V-DAY SPECIALS

Valentine's Day is coming up. If you're looking to take your sweetheart out, several wineries are offering wine and chocolate pairings. Chaddsford Winery, Penns Woods Winery, and Black Walnut Winery are offering the tours this weekend.

CHADDS FORD WINERY | PENNS WOODS WINERY | BLACK WALNUT WINERY
FYI Philly: Valentine's Day eats and treats for your sweet
From fresh-cut flowers to food, traditional boxes of chocolates to outside the box ideas, we find it all.
FLOWER WORKSHOP AT ROTFHMAN CABIN
Head to the Rothman Cabin to create a floral headpiece or boutonniere for your valentine. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is holding a family workshop Saturday at 10 a.m. in Dilworth Park outside City Hall. A workshop for adults will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. All programs are free, but registration is required. EVENTS AT ROTHMAN
SIXERS FACE PELICANS AND CLIPPERS
The 76ers play back-to-back home games. They face the New Orleans Pelicans Friday and the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday. Both games are at 7 p.m. BUY SIXERS TICKETS

20TH PHILLY TATTOO CONVENTION
Ink lovers and tattoo experts come together for the 20th Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention. You can check out tattoo demonstrations, live performances and browse local crafts. The event runs Friday through Sunday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City. Tickets are $22 for a day pass and $45 for a three-day pass. SHOW TICKETS
----------

