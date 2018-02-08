VIDEO: Jason Kelce's rousing speech at Eagles parade finale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce ended the Super Bowl parade and celebration on a high note Thursday, with a rousing speech that became a social media sensation before it was even over!
Donned in mummers regalia, Kelce gave a nearly five-minute-long lecture centered on the meaning of the word "underdog" for Philadelphia.
He also recited the criticisms about head coach Doug Pederson and nearly all of his teammates, and using the team's victory in the big game as a rebuttal to those who doubted them.
Watch his video above.
