Medical staff treats injuries inside tents at parade

Thursday's championship parade was a lifelong thrill for many Eagles' fans, and with so many people crammed into the city for the show, there were injuries.Medical staff at 21st and the parkway were busy. Most people seeking treatment had minor injuries or severe intoxication.But we did see one gentleman wheeled in, .his chest bloody. His friends say he was stabbed. Police are following up.Other more serious injuries include fans falling from poles or trees up high, and at least a few were hit by flying beer cans- including these high school students' friend.Parker Towarnicki of Boyertown said, "I was standing next to him, can bounce off his head and onto my shoulder. He seemed fine but then I looked over and there was blood coming down his face."Ambulances also struggled at times to get through the crowd, medics running out to help.Still overall, many fans we spoke with say everyone seemed to be having a good time.Parade attendee Paige Kavanaugh said, "It was amazing, everyone has been waiting their entire life for this. The crowds, the players, the buses, I was in awe."