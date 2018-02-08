SOCIETY

Spectacular victory celebration from City Hall

Spectacular victory celebration from City Hall. Nydia Han and Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on February 8, 2018.

Nydia Han and Gray Hall
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Eagles Super Bowl Parade was every bit as sweet and spectacular as we had expected it to be.

The fans waited patiently for hours around City Hall to celebrate and savor the victory.

And when the moment came, they erupted with cheers and chants like this city has never heard before.

This was a truly awesome day in Philadelphia that will be cherished for generations to come.

And in large part, it's because these players are all heart. They are about family and faith and being unafraid to fail.

Thank you for proving all of the naysayers wrong and inspiring and teaching our kids and our city so many important life lessons.

Goodbye, Underdogs. Hello, Top Dogs! We are optimistic this is the beginning of a new era.
