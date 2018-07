The year was 1747 and the sounds of baroque music was taking Europe by storm. This month, the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia is staging a tribute to the genre with a concert called All Baroque led by guest conductor Jeffrey Brillhart."In a way you could describe baroque music the same way that you describe rock music, there's a lot of detail that goes on," Brillhart says. "Most gripping is its beat."The program kicks off with the overture from Zais, written by a composer whose talents, Brillhart says, were overshadowed by a legend. "Rameau from France who was the greatest composer in France working at the same time as Bach," he adds.Brillhart says in writing Zais, Rameau was inspired by the four seasons."It's a fantasy piece," explains Brillhart. "it starts off with just a drummer giving thunder in the distance."Brillhart says modern-day listeners would never guess the piece was written in the 1740s and calls it :really, really amazing."The concert is a mix of works from both Rameau and Bach, whose Air from Suite No. 3 in D opens the second half of the program with a softer sound."It's an extremely poignant piece with a very beautiful melody," says Brillhart. "You can almost reset your heart rhythm to what goes on in the baseline."Brillhart will not only conduct but also improvise a solo work on the harpsichord."Harpsichord music was the music of the courts, music of the royalty," says Brillhart. "It's been described by some as sort of a twangy sound."Brillhart has been working with the Chamber Orchestra for nearly three decades and promises a show that will pleasantly surprise the audience."I think a lot of people will be amazed at the music," he vows. "They're going to love it absolutely; they're going to walk out of the room for sure tapping their toes."All BaroqueThe Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Perelman Theater300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.To purchase tickets, visit The Arts in Philly