1 dead after crash in East Fallowfield Township, Chester County

EAST FALLOWFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
One person is dead following a crash in East Fallowfield Township, Chester County.

Police say the driver lost control at 9 p.m. Thursday and slammed into a pole at Buck Run and Strasburg roads.

One person in the vehicle was killed. A second person was injured.

There was no immediate word on that victim's condition.

The accident remains under investigation.
