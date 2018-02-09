WEEKLY WELLNESS TIP

A chocolate dipping sauce your love will love

You can't have Valentine's Day without chocolate. (WPVI)

You can't have Valentine's Day without chocolate. Eat Your Way to Wellness founder Jessica Deluise shows you how to feel GOOD indulging in the sweet you love with the ones you love.

CHOCOLATE DIPPING SAUCE RECIPE
  • 1/2 cup coconut oil or cocoa butter
  • 1/2 cup cocoa powder
  • 3 tablespoons honey or molasses
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS: Combine ingredients in a saucepan and whisk under low heat until desired texture is achieved. Pour in a bowl and serve with fresh fruit, or dip and refrigerate for 1 hour.

JESSICA DELUISE, MHS, PA-C
