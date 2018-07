CHOCOLATE DIPPING SAUCE RECIPE

1/2 cup coconut oil or cocoa butter

1/2 cup cocoa powder

3 tablespoons honey or molasses

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

You can't have Valentine's Day without chocolate. Eat Your Way to Wellness founder Jessica Deluise shows you how to feel GOOD indulging in the sweet you love with the ones you love.Combine ingredients in a saucepan and whisk under low heat until desired texture is achieved. Pour in a bowl and serve with fresh fruit, or dip and refrigerate for 1 hour.----------Email Jessica your food questions at Jessica@Eatyourwaytowellness.com and follow her on Facebook