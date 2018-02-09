Phillies pack up truck for trip to Clearwater

With spring training around the corner, the Phillies staff spent Friday morning packing up their supplies to send down to Clearwater, Florida.The Action Cam was in South Philadelphia as the truck was loaded with equipment before heading south.Included were 2,400 baseballs, 2,000 short and long sleeve shirts, 1,200 bats, 140 helmets, 600 pairs of pants and one Phanatic hot dog launcher!The truck is expected to arrive at Spectrum Field on Sunday.------