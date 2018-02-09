SPORTS

Phillies pack up truck for trip to Clearwater

EMBED </>More Videos

Phillies pack up truck for trip to Clearwater. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on February 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
With spring training around the corner, the Phillies staff spent Friday morning packing up their supplies to send down to Clearwater, Florida.

The Action Cam was in South Philadelphia as the truck was loaded with equipment before heading south.


Included were 2,400 baseballs, 2,000 short and long sleeve shirts, 1,200 bats, 140 helmets, 600 pairs of pants and one Phanatic hot dog launcher!

The truck is expected to arrive at Spectrum Field on Sunday.


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Phillies
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News