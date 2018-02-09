SHOPPING

Freebie Friday: Ice cream, wine, chocolate, couples yoga

EMBED </>More Videos

Alicia Vitarelli rounds up your freebies this Friday during Action News at 4:30pm on February 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We have plenty of sweet treats lined up for you this weekend!

FREE ICE CREAM

Until 7 pm Friday, Baskin Robbins is offering a free slice of Sweetheart Polar Pizza - an ice cream treat with a brownie crust that kind of looks like pizza!
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.

FREE BEER, WINE AND DESSERT SAMPLES
Head to Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest on Saturday from 2pm to 6pm and enjoy free beer, wine and dessert samples! There are also free activities for kids of all ages.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE CHOCOLATE

On Sunday, Godiva is giving everyone who visits its store a free chocolate truffle.
To find a store near you, CLICK HERE.

FREE ART PARTY
Saturday, there's a party happening in Bala Cynwyd's NoBA district. Cross Properties is hosting a second Saturday bash featuring free wine and cheese and jazz music. It's all going down from 6pm to 9pm at 210 Bala Avenue.

FREE COUPLES YOGA
Need plans for Valentine's Day? At all four local Sweat Fitness locations, they're hosting a free couples yoga class that ends with champagne and strawberries. It's happening on Wednesday, February 14th. Times vary based on location.

Queen Village - 6 p.m. | 700 Passyunk Ave. | 215-627-5600
Old City - 6 p.m. | 45 N. 3rd St. | 215-923-8763
Manayunk - 6:30 p.m. | 4151 Main St. | 215-487-7100
Fitler Square- 7:30 p.m. | 200 S. 24th St. | 215-351-0100
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingfree foodfreebie fridaywhat's the dealsave moneyconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
Amazon hopes its Prime Day doesn't go to the dogs
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
What's the Deal: Amazon Prime Day sneak peek
More Shopping
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News