Freebie Friday: Ice cream, wine, chocolate, couples yoga

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --We have plenty of sweet treats lined up for you this weekend!
FREE ICE CREAM
Until 7 pm Friday, Baskin Robbins is offering a free slice of Sweetheart Polar Pizza - an ice cream treat with a brownie crust that kind of looks like pizza!
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE BEER, WINE AND DESSERT SAMPLES
Head to Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest on Saturday from 2pm to 6pm and enjoy free beer, wine and dessert samples! There are also free activities for kids of all ages.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE CHOCOLATE
On Sunday, Godiva is giving everyone who visits its store a free chocolate truffle.
To find a store near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE ART PARTY
Saturday, there's a party happening in Bala Cynwyd's NoBA district. Cross Properties is hosting a second Saturday bash featuring free wine and cheese and jazz music. It's all going down from 6pm to 9pm at 210 Bala Avenue.
FREE COUPLES YOGA
Need plans for Valentine's Day? At all four local Sweat Fitness locations, they're hosting a free couples yoga class that ends with champagne and strawberries. It's happening on Wednesday, February 14th. Times vary based on location.
Queen Village - 6 p.m. | 700 Passyunk Ave. | 215-627-5600
Old City - 6 p.m. | 45 N. 3rd St. | 215-923-8763
Manayunk - 6:30 p.m. | 4151 Main St. | 215-487-7100
Fitler Square- 7:30 p.m. | 200 S. 24th St. | 215-351-0100
For more information, CLICK HERE.